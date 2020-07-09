3609 Willow Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained 3-2-2 with dedicated office in the Frisco ISD! Split floor plan with sitting area between the two bedrooms - perfect as a bonus living or play room. Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Open kitchen and living floor plan and formal dining room. Covered back patio perfect for enjoying beautiful weather! Professional pictures coming soon! Pets on a case by case basis.