Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:41 AM

3609 Willow Springs Drive

3609 Willow Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Willow Springs Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained 3-2-2 with dedicated office in the Frisco ISD! Split floor plan with sitting area between the two bedrooms - perfect as a bonus living or play room. Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Open kitchen and living floor plan and formal dining room. Covered back patio perfect for enjoying beautiful weather! Professional pictures coming soon! Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Willow Springs Drive have any available units?
3609 Willow Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Willow Springs Drive have?
Some of 3609 Willow Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Willow Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Willow Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Willow Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3609 Willow Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3609 Willow Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 3609 Willow Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3609 Willow Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Willow Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Willow Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3609 Willow Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Willow Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3609 Willow Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Willow Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Willow Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

