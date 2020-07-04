3609 Goldstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious one story 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom in a prime Mckinney location, Just minutes to 121 & 75 Highway, Shopping center, Restaurants and Entertainment. Walk distance to Elementary school and Park. New tiles floor entry lead to Huge Living area in an open floor plan to kitchen and Dinning room. . High ceiling and Bright and Light..Freshly painted, new flooring Carpet, Brand new Garnite Countertops Kitchen with Island, designed Back-Splash, Gas stove. Sprinkler system. Dryer and Washer stay with the property. We are in processing of install New mini blinds.