3609 Goldstone Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:10 PM

3609 Goldstone Drive

3609 Goldstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Goldstone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious one story 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom in a prime Mckinney location, Just minutes to 121 & 75 Highway, Shopping center, Restaurants and Entertainment. Walk distance to Elementary school and Park. New tiles floor entry lead to Huge Living area in an open floor plan to kitchen and Dinning room. . High ceiling and Bright and Light..Freshly painted, new flooring Carpet, Brand new Garnite Countertops Kitchen with Island, designed Back-Splash, Gas stove. Sprinkler system. Dryer and Washer stay with the property. We are in processing of install New mini blinds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Goldstone Drive have any available units?
3609 Goldstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Goldstone Drive have?
Some of 3609 Goldstone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Goldstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Goldstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Goldstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Goldstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3609 Goldstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Goldstone Drive offers parking.
Does 3609 Goldstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Goldstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Goldstone Drive have a pool?
No, 3609 Goldstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Goldstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 3609 Goldstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Goldstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Goldstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

