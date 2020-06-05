Fantastic 5 bedroom 3 full bath perfect for a family with Frisco ISD school zoning! Updated lighting and fixtures throughout the home and large private backyard. Walk in to the formal dining area that can also be used as a formal living and wood floors. Open kitchen with SS appliances and island. 1 private downstairs room with other beds upstairs including master with attached en suite with split sinks and soaking tub! Pets are case by case and under 25lb. NO CATS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3608 Corral Creek Drive have any available units?
3608 Corral Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Corral Creek Drive have?
Some of 3608 Corral Creek Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Corral Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Corral Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Corral Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 Corral Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3608 Corral Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Corral Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3608 Corral Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Corral Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Corral Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3608 Corral Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Corral Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3608 Corral Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Corral Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 Corral Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
