3608 Corral Creek Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Fantastic 5 bedroom 3 full bath perfect for a family with Frisco ISD school zoning! Updated lighting and fixtures throughout the home and large private backyard. Walk in to the formal dining area that can also be used as a formal living and wood floors. Open kitchen with SS appliances and island. 1 private downstairs room with other beds upstairs including master with attached en suite with split sinks and soaking tub! Pets are case by case and under 25lb. NO CATS