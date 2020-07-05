3601 Trinidad Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous MI home in this excellent neighborhood. Beautiful brick and stone elevation and appealing landscaping. This features 4 bedroom, 3.1 bath, formal dining area, study with french doors, gourmet kitchen boasts with large center island with breakfast bar, immaculate granite counter tops and gas cooktop. Second bedroom conveniently located on the first floor with full bath for guests. Corner lot with lovely backyard and great covered patio. A must See!!!Walking distance to Walmart Neighborhood Market.