Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:19 PM

3601 Trinidad Drive

3601 Trinidad Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Trinidad Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous MI home in this excellent neighborhood. Beautiful brick and stone elevation and appealing landscaping. This features 4 bedroom, 3.1 bath, formal dining area, study with french doors, gourmet kitchen boasts with large center island with breakfast bar, immaculate granite counter tops and gas cooktop. Second bedroom conveniently located on the first floor with full bath for guests. Corner lot with lovely backyard and great covered patio. A must See!!!Walking distance to Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

