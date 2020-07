Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Fabulous 4 bedroom, 3 and 1 half bath home in centrally located Craig Ranch North subdiv. Many upgrades, including Gorgeous Engineered Wood floors throughout, fabulous granite Kitchen, New carpeting installed Mar. 2014, wonderful, open family room overlooking a large backyard. Gameroom upstairs perfect for any size family who needs the extra space, and the kitchen is perfect for any Chef.!