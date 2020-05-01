3517 Quail View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home features a wide open floor plan with spacious rooms. The kitchen includes a breakfast area, several cabinets and great counter space! Living spaces upstairs and down with wood floors, ceramic tile and carpet throughout. The large backyard backs up to a Greenbelt with gated access leading to a quiet creek. The lovely, stamped concrete patio is great for entertainment. Make this your home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.