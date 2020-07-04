Fantastic Location! Very beautiful kitchen with updated granite counter tops & back splash! Top grade laminate flooring found throughout this beautiful home and tile in wet areas. Large master Bedroom with a very large walk-in closet to cover all of your needs. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms and a large game room to entertain family and guests. DO NOT MISS OUT OF THIS HOME! STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR STAYS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3516 Longneedle Lane have any available units?
3516 Longneedle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
What amenities does 3516 Longneedle Lane have?
Some of 3516 Longneedle Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Longneedle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Longneedle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.