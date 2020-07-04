All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3516 Longneedle Lane

3516 Longneedle Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3516 Longneedle Ln, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Fantastic Location! Very beautiful kitchen with updated granite counter tops & back splash! Top grade laminate flooring found throughout this beautiful home and tile in wet areas. Large master Bedroom with a very large walk-in closet to cover all of your needs. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms and a large game room to entertain family and guests. DO NOT MISS OUT OF THIS HOME! STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR STAYS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

