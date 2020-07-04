3516 Longneedle Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Fantastic Location! Very beautiful kitchen with updated granite counter tops & back splash! Top grade laminate flooring found throughout this beautiful home and tile in wet areas. Large master Bedroom with a very large walk-in closet to cover all of your needs. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms and a large game room to entertain family and guests. DO NOT MISS OUT OF THIS HOME! STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR STAYS!