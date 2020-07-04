All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:37 AM

3512 Copper Ridge Drive

3512 Copper Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3512 Copper Ridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This cozy jewel will not last long. Perfect starter home or empty-nester's haven! Very well cared for, one owner home has beautiful woods floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances. A brand new front door to welcome you into your lovely new home. New roof and dishwasher in May 2019. Walking distance to the parks, community pool and on-site elementary school. Quiet McKinney Brookstone neighborhood, close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Property available for lease through Home Partners of America. Final lease amount set by Home Partners. HP offers a 3-yr lease guarantee. Deposit is 2x the set monthly rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Copper Ridge Drive have any available units?
3512 Copper Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 Copper Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3512 Copper Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Copper Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Copper Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Copper Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3512 Copper Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3512 Copper Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3512 Copper Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3512 Copper Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 Copper Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Copper Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3512 Copper Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 3512 Copper Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3512 Copper Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Copper Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 Copper Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

