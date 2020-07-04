3512 Copper Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This cozy jewel will not last long. Perfect starter home or empty-nester's haven! Very well cared for, one owner home has beautiful woods floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances. A brand new front door to welcome you into your lovely new home. New roof and dishwasher in May 2019. Walking distance to the parks, community pool and on-site elementary school. Quiet McKinney Brookstone neighborhood, close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.



Property available for lease through Home Partners of America. Final lease amount set by Home Partners. HP offers a 3-yr lease guarantee. Deposit is 2x the set monthly rental amount.