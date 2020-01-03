3508 Ginger Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Corner lot with 3 Car Garage. Elegant formals for entertaining. Laminate floor in formal dining, formal living, and living area. Neutral paint and Nearly New Carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen features with Granite countertops, under mount sink, tile back splash, bay window, SS appliances, and breakfast bar. Wood laminate floor. Upgraded master bathroom Tile in wet areas. Updated light fixtures. Covered patio with nice size yard. Walking distance to school and park. Convenience location to shopping, dining, and highways 121 & 75.