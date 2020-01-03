All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:48 AM

3508 Ginger Court

3508 Ginger Court · No Longer Available
Location

3508 Ginger Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Corner lot with 3 Car Garage. Elegant formals for entertaining. Laminate floor in formal dining, formal living, and living area. Neutral paint and Nearly New Carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen features with Granite countertops, under mount sink, tile back splash, bay window, SS appliances, and breakfast bar. Wood laminate floor. Upgraded master bathroom Tile in wet areas. Updated light fixtures. Covered patio with nice size yard. Walking distance to school and park. Convenience location to shopping, dining, and highways 121 & 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Ginger Court have any available units?
3508 Ginger Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 Ginger Court have?
Some of 3508 Ginger Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Ginger Court currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Ginger Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Ginger Court pet-friendly?
No, 3508 Ginger Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3508 Ginger Court offer parking?
Yes, 3508 Ginger Court offers parking.
Does 3508 Ginger Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 Ginger Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Ginger Court have a pool?
No, 3508 Ginger Court does not have a pool.
Does 3508 Ginger Court have accessible units?
No, 3508 Ginger Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Ginger Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3508 Ginger Court has units with dishwashers.

