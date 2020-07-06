3501 Wind Flower Lane

Amenities

High End Upgraded Home! Luxury one story house with a 10 foot ceiling! Next to Park and School! 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in Mckinney 75070 with 3 community pools.

This beautiful spacious home features real hand-scraped hardwood flooring, large customized kitchen, dining or living room (or game room) full of cabinets and a large family room with fireplace. Kitchen features high grade granite counter-top and bar, high end appliances, and tons of cabinets. The kitchen opens to a separate breakfast nook and family room. The master bedroom is spacious with a beautiful luxury bathroom and closet. Private yard. Stainless steel refri. stays. Please call listing agent for showing. 6 months lease is negotiable.