All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3501 Wind Flower Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3501 Wind Flower Lane
Last updated March 23 2020 at 10:44 AM

3501 Wind Flower Lane

3501 Wind Flower Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3501 Wind Flower Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
High End Upgraded Home! Luxury one story house with a 10 foot ceiling! Next to Park and School! 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in Mckinney 75070 with 3 community pools.
This beautiful spacious home features real hand-scraped hardwood flooring, large customized kitchen, dining or living room (or game room) full of cabinets and a large family room with fireplace. Kitchen features high grade granite counter-top and bar, high end appliances, and tons of cabinets. The kitchen opens to a separate breakfast nook and family room. The master bedroom is spacious with a beautiful luxury bathroom and closet. Private yard. Stainless steel refri. stays. Please call listing agent for showing. 6 months lease is negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Wind Flower Lane have any available units?
3501 Wind Flower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Wind Flower Lane have?
Some of 3501 Wind Flower Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Wind Flower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Wind Flower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Wind Flower Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3501 Wind Flower Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3501 Wind Flower Lane offer parking?
No, 3501 Wind Flower Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3501 Wind Flower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Wind Flower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Wind Flower Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3501 Wind Flower Lane has a pool.
Does 3501 Wind Flower Lane have accessible units?
No, 3501 Wind Flower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Wind Flower Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Wind Flower Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center