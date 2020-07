Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Charming and Lovely 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bath single family house, located minutes away from Hwy 121, 75, the Allen Outlets, and the shops on Eldorado. With a large Living area connected to the dinning room and kitchen. Electric Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher. Entire house updated with quality hardwood like flooring for all 3 bedrooms and the large living area. Community pool and elementary school within walking distance.