3413 Grant Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Opportunity awaits you! Great home with lots of room for family and friends. Large deck to entertain and enjoy the outdoors. Home has wood floors throughout - tile in wet areas. Upstairs has been updated recently - paint and secondary bath to include granite and furniture style cabinet. Downstairs has added wood floors and had a total repaint. New granite and backsplash. New fence and deck stained as well. Sprinklers and sod to go in next Spring. Come and enjoy the benefits of McKinney ISD and living close to the 380 shopping corridor.