3412 Canyon View Court

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Gorgeous 3 + 2 McKinney Home for Lease in Glenwood Estates - Adorable immaculate home nestled on a quarter acre of land in great location! Great curb appeal with mature landscaping. Tons of upgrades including wood floors in entry, 2nd living area, dining and both secondary bedrooms. Open floor plan with cozy fireplace. Beautiful tile flooring from Italy, new carpet, ss appliances with brand new gas cooktop (2018). Super energy efficient upgrades including added insulation, tankless water heater, oversized Amana HVAC and windows with lifetime warranty. New roof and gutters. 360 lighting on exterior. Home features double lot, trailer or boat parking and 8 ft rolling gate. Lots of privacy with no neighbors in back. Hurry, this one wont last!



