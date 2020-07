Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Lovely one story home offers 3 bdrm, 2 bath, study, 2 living areas. Kitchen opens to living area with fireplace and is great for entertaining and relaxing. Open room between secondary bedrooms could be a playroom or a flexible space. Breakfast nook has a nice view of the community pond behind the home. Playground is nearby and home has large fenced yard. Stainless steel fridge included. Close to HWY 75 and 121. Award-winning Frisco Schools.