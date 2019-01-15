3212 Arledge Court

Amenities

This beautiful and well cared for home, is a must see. New carpet and tile throughout, fully remodeled kitchen, new, gas stove,oven,microwave,dishwasher, natural stone kitchen counters,sink,faucet,garbage disposal, new paint inside and out. Quiet Cul-De-Sac, only steps away from a nice and safe park. Seconds away to bike & walking trail. Wood, ceramic tiles and carpet cover the floors. Skylight will keep the kitchen and living room bright. Few seconds away from all daily shopping areas. Credit check, rental history, proof of income are all must processed. The tenant must carry renter's insurance during the term of the lease. Please contact listing realtor before submitting lease application.