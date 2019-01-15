All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 22 2020

3212 Arledge Court

3212 Arledge Court · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Arledge Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful and well cared for home, is a must see. New carpet and tile throughout, fully remodeled kitchen, new, gas stove,oven,microwave,dishwasher, natural stone kitchen counters,sink,faucet,garbage disposal, new paint inside and out. Quiet Cul-De-Sac, only steps away from a nice and safe park. Seconds away to bike & walking trail. Wood, ceramic tiles and carpet cover the floors. Skylight will keep the kitchen and living room bright. Few seconds away from all daily shopping areas. Credit check, rental history, proof of income are all must processed. The tenant must carry renter's insurance during the term of the lease. Please contact listing realtor before submitting lease application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Arledge Court have any available units?
3212 Arledge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Arledge Court have?
Some of 3212 Arledge Court's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Arledge Court currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Arledge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Arledge Court pet-friendly?
No, 3212 Arledge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3212 Arledge Court offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Arledge Court offers parking.
Does 3212 Arledge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Arledge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Arledge Court have a pool?
No, 3212 Arledge Court does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Arledge Court have accessible units?
No, 3212 Arledge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Arledge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Arledge Court has units with dishwashers.

