McKinney, TX
3121 Gaylord Drive
Last updated August 18 2019 at 10:32 PM

3121 Gaylord Drive

3121 Gaylord Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Gaylord Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
A Beautiful, NEW NEW NEW construction, energy efficient 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom corner lot townhome in an excellent location! This home features a gorgeous open kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, designer cabinet, stainless steel appliance and a 5 burner gas cooktop. The master suite is huge with an amazing 3 rack high walk-in closet, oversized shower with a seat, and dual vanity sinks. There is a large family room upstairs with 2 additional Bedrooms. An Energy Savvy home that rewards you with low utility bills. You can be the first one to enjoy this Beautiful new townhome. The seller will allow small pets less then 25lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Gaylord Drive have any available units?
3121 Gaylord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 Gaylord Drive have?
Some of 3121 Gaylord Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Gaylord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Gaylord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Gaylord Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 Gaylord Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3121 Gaylord Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3121 Gaylord Drive offers parking.
Does 3121 Gaylord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 Gaylord Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Gaylord Drive have a pool?
No, 3121 Gaylord Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Gaylord Drive have accessible units?
No, 3121 Gaylord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Gaylord Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3121 Gaylord Drive has units with dishwashers.

