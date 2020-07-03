3121 Gaylord Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

A Beautiful, NEW NEW NEW construction, energy efficient 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom corner lot townhome in an excellent location! This home features a gorgeous open kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, designer cabinet, stainless steel appliance and a 5 burner gas cooktop. The master suite is huge with an amazing 3 rack high walk-in closet, oversized shower with a seat, and dual vanity sinks. There is a large family room upstairs with 2 additional Bedrooms. An Energy Savvy home that rewards you with low utility bills. You can be the first one to enjoy this Beautiful new townhome. The seller will allow small pets less then 25lbs.