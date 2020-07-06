This charming home is just what you've been searching for. Enjoy a well-equipped kitchen with a full appliance package open to the living and dining areas with updated fixtures and laminate flooring. The laminate flooring continues through the bedrooms upstairs for easy cleaning and maintenance! Fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3120 Nandina Street have any available units?
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
What amenities does 3120 Nandina Street have?
Some of 3120 Nandina Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Nandina Street currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Nandina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.