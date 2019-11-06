3112 Kennedy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths, open floor plan, will spacious kitchen. Second living area off the foyer, could be used as formal dining, office, or second living area. 2 car garage, and fenced in backyard. Fireplace in living room for cozy cold nights, and master bedroom off living room and next to utility room.

Master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. Owner open to longer lease terms pending approved application. Must verify room measurements. Must verify schools.