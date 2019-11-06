All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3112 Kennedy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3112 Kennedy Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

3112 Kennedy Drive

3112 Kennedy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3112 Kennedy Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths, open floor plan, will spacious kitchen. Second living area off the foyer, could be used as formal dining, office, or second living area. 2 car garage, and fenced in backyard. Fireplace in living room for cozy cold nights, and master bedroom off living room and next to utility room.
Master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. Owner open to longer lease terms pending approved application. Must verify room measurements. Must verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Kennedy Drive have any available units?
3112 Kennedy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 Kennedy Drive have?
Some of 3112 Kennedy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Kennedy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Kennedy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Kennedy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3112 Kennedy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3112 Kennedy Drive offers parking.
Does 3112 Kennedy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Kennedy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Kennedy Drive have a pool?
No, 3112 Kennedy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Kennedy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3112 Kennedy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Kennedy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Kennedy Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center