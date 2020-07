Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Stonebridge Ranch Community. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a large breakfast nook. Split bedroom floor plan for additional privacy Spacious living area with vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace, and large windows for tons of natural light. Master bedroom includes en-suite with dual sinks, glass shower, and garden tub. Home is a short commute to shopping, schools and major highways. Stop in and view today!