3104 Gaylord Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3104 Gaylord Drive

3104 Gaylord Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Gaylord Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
You will enjoy the experience by living in this brand new home. The Open floor plan encompasses 3 bedrooms and 2.1 bath with plenty of family space. Open concept kitchen has 42 inch custom cabinets, granite c-tops and stainless steel appliances all brand new! You will save a lot of money on utility bills by energy efficient features includes gas tank-less water heater, 16 SEER HVAC, Radiant barrier. Conveniently located in the heart of McKinney near 121 and 75 named one of the Best Places to Live in America. You also have the walk-ability to grocery store, pet park, APEX Centre, Ballpark, library, and more! Children will attend the desirable McKinney ISD. Be the first one to live in! Best price in neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

