310 N Chestnut Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

310 N Chestnut Street

310 North Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

310 North Chestnut Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
furnished
Newly built Townhome just blocks from the Square in Downtown McKinney. Appliances included, all bedrooms and two full baths on 2nd floor. Approval of pets is at owners discretion. $40 per applicant over 18. Must submit app through landlords online system, with DL's, 2 paystubs and provide current landlord contact info. $1700 + $100 per month utility fee includes water, sewer, trash and common area maintenance. Photos are of a furnished unit with the same floorplan, beds and baths, to show what the property looks like with furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

