310 N Chestnut Street

Amenities
Newly built Townhome just blocks from the Square in Downtown McKinney. Appliances included, all bedrooms and two full baths on 2nd floor. Approval of pets is at owners discretion. $40 per applicant over 18. Must submit app through landlords online system, with DL's, 2 paystubs and provide current landlord contact info. $1700 + $100 per month utility fee includes water, sewer, trash and common area maintenance. Photos are of a furnished unit with the same floorplan, beds and baths, to show what the property looks like with furniture.