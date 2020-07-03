All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:13 AM

307 N Bradley Street

307 North Bradley Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 North Bradley Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Updated two bedroom one full bathroom fully furnished all bills included short-term rental. We are looking for a tenant to stay on a weekly or monthly basis. All bills are included (water, electric, and internet). The property is also stocked with sheets, towels, coffee, toiletries, basic cleaning equipment, all appliances including washer and dryer, and all the other basics a hotel or other short term rentals would have. Ready for move in asap. Property is just a few blocks from downtown McKinney.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 N Bradley Street have any available units?
307 N Bradley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 N Bradley Street have?
Some of 307 N Bradley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 N Bradley Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 N Bradley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 N Bradley Street pet-friendly?
No, 307 N Bradley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 307 N Bradley Street offer parking?
Yes, 307 N Bradley Street offers parking.
Does 307 N Bradley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 N Bradley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 N Bradley Street have a pool?
No, 307 N Bradley Street does not have a pool.
Does 307 N Bradley Street have accessible units?
No, 307 N Bradley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 N Bradley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 N Bradley Street has units with dishwashers.

