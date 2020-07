Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand New Home, New To The Market. This new home features a large covered front porch, wood floors, and eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. All 3 bedrooms on the 2nd level. Master Bedroom has en-suite bath with an over-sized closet. There is a one car tandem garage with covered parking. Large backyard with trees bordering the backyard. Minutes to Historic District of McKinney and close to 75 and 380.