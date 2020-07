Amenities

Great Location. Close to Hwy 121 and 75. Excellent use of space in this 4 Bed and 3 full bath with 2 living areas. See thru fireplace between living areas. Three ways split bedrooms. The kitchen is huge and open to the family room. Tons of cabinets and counter space. Ranch style beautiful home. Superior location close to shopping, restaurants and freeways. This beauty won't last long. Call today for appointment.