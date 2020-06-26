3008 Stone Forest Cir

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

If maintenance free living is for you welcome home. This fabulous home nestled in the coveted McKinney ISD is two-story and offers 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached 2 car garage. Kitchen is complete with 42inch cabinets, stainless steell appliances, granite countertops and more. Spacious Master Suite with walk-in closets, dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower. All bedrooms upstairs with living, kitchen and half bath down. Attached 2 car rear garage. HOA gets you community pool access and total exterior care!