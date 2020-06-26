3008 Stone Forest Cir

Amenities
If maintenance free living is for you welcome home. This fabulous home nestled in the coveted McKinney ISD is two-story and offers 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached 2 car garage. Kitchen is complete with 42inch cabinets, stainless steell appliances, granite countertops and more. Spacious Master Suite with walk-in closets, dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower. All bedrooms upstairs with living, kitchen and half bath down. Attached 2 car rear garage. HOA gets you community pool access and total exterior care!