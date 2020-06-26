All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3008 Stone Forest Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3008 Stone Forest Cir
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:41 AM

3008 Stone Forest Cir

3008 Stone Forest Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3008 Stone Forest Circle, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
If maintenance free living is for you welcome home. This fabulous home nestled in the coveted McKinney ISD is two-story and offers 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached 2 car garage. Kitchen is complete with 42inch cabinets, stainless steell appliances, granite countertops and more. Spacious Master Suite with walk-in closets, dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower. All bedrooms upstairs with living, kitchen and half bath down. Attached 2 car rear garage. HOA gets you community pool access and total exterior care!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Stone Forest Cir have any available units?
3008 Stone Forest Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Stone Forest Cir have?
Some of 3008 Stone Forest Cir's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Stone Forest Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Stone Forest Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Stone Forest Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 Stone Forest Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3008 Stone Forest Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Stone Forest Cir offers parking.
Does 3008 Stone Forest Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Stone Forest Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Stone Forest Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3008 Stone Forest Cir has a pool.
Does 3008 Stone Forest Cir have accessible units?
No, 3008 Stone Forest Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Stone Forest Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 Stone Forest Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center