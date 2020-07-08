3005 Dustywood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

Fabulous better than new 3 bedroom 3 full bath home situated in a resort-style neighborhood! Grand entry with gorgeous wood floors vaulted ceilings and arched doorways is sure to please. Chef's dream kitchen boasting large seating island, granite counters, crisp white cabinets, SS appliances, gas cooktop, 2 coffee bar-planning areas & a large mud area! Private 1st floor Master Suite w-Spa-like bath with barn door, his and her vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower w-rain head & HUGE closet! 2nd floor features Game Room & fully wired Media Room. Relax outdoors with covered patio and fireplace overlooking the huge backyard­ perfect for pool, pets or play! Enjoy amazing community amenities!