3005 Dustywood Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:36 AM

3005 Dustywood Drive

3005 Dustywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Dustywood Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Fabulous better than new 3 bedroom 3 full bath home situated in a resort-style neighborhood! Grand entry with gorgeous wood floors vaulted ceilings and arched doorways is sure to please. Chef's dream kitchen boasting large seating island, granite counters, crisp white cabinets, SS appliances, gas cooktop, 2 coffee bar-planning areas & a large mud area! Private 1st floor Master Suite w-Spa-like bath with barn door, his and her vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower w-rain head & HUGE closet! 2nd floor features Game Room & fully wired Media Room. Relax outdoors with covered patio and fireplace overlooking the huge backyard­ perfect for pool, pets or play! Enjoy amazing community amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Dustywood Drive have any available units?
3005 Dustywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Dustywood Drive have?
Some of 3005 Dustywood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Dustywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Dustywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Dustywood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Dustywood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Dustywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Dustywood Drive offers parking.
Does 3005 Dustywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Dustywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Dustywood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3005 Dustywood Drive has a pool.
Does 3005 Dustywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3005 Dustywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Dustywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Dustywood Drive has units with dishwashers.

