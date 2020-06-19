All apartments in McKinney
3002 Quail Hollow

3002 Quail Hollow · No Longer Available
Location

3002 Quail Hollow, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Mckinney home for lease! Light and airy open concept greet you as you step into this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Modern hardwood throughout main areas, beautiful high ceilings with arch entry and updated kitchen with island make this home a MUST SEE! Beautiful crown and base molding throughout! Wood flooring and kitchen tile are BRAND NEW! Oversized master features rotunda windows and vaulted ceilings. Backyard makes for great entertainment space, just in time for Summer! Walking distance from retail and restaurants! Fridge, washer, and dryer to stay. Smart home capabilities make this rental feel more like a HOME. Available for June 1 move in. Pets to be approved on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Quail Hollow have any available units?
3002 Quail Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 Quail Hollow have?
Some of 3002 Quail Hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Quail Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Quail Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Quail Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 Quail Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 3002 Quail Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Quail Hollow offers parking.
Does 3002 Quail Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3002 Quail Hollow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Quail Hollow have a pool?
No, 3002 Quail Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Quail Hollow have accessible units?
No, 3002 Quail Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Quail Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 Quail Hollow has units with dishwashers.

