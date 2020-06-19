3002 Quail Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning Mckinney home for lease! Light and airy open concept greet you as you step into this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Modern hardwood throughout main areas, beautiful high ceilings with arch entry and updated kitchen with island make this home a MUST SEE! Beautiful crown and base molding throughout! Wood flooring and kitchen tile are BRAND NEW! Oversized master features rotunda windows and vaulted ceilings. Backyard makes for great entertainment space, just in time for Summer! Walking distance from retail and restaurants! Fridge, washer, and dryer to stay. Smart home capabilities make this rental feel more like a HOME. Available for June 1 move in. Pets to be approved on a case by case basis.