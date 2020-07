Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Located on a wooded greenbelt lot in McKinney near Hardin and Eldorado. Big living room with FP opens into kitchen and breakfast area. Light and bright formal dining space. Master bedroom has plantation shutters and is separate from the other two bedrooms. Large master bath with walk-in closet, jetted tub with chandelier, dual sinks, and separate shower. Close to top-rated Walker Elementary. Application instructions and lease criteria included in listing documents.