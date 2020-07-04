2936 Dover Drive

Amenities
Dover Drive - Single family 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Excellent location close to HWY 121 & 75. Easy access to Allen, Fairview, Frisco, Plano, and N Dallas. Less than a mile from McKinney Medical City. Separate living & dining areas. Updates include new GE appliances-Range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer-dyer & A-C. Granite counter tops in kitchen & baths. Stone look tile on wet areas & laminate flooring in all the rooms. Master bedroom on the ground floor with a view to the backyard. Master bath with separate shower & walk-in closet. 2 bedrooms, game room & bath on the second floor. Large backyard with side area & new grass & 6 ft fence.
Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.
(RLNE4948712)