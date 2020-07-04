All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

2936 Dover Drive

2936 Dover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2936 Dover Drive, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dover Drive - Single family 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Excellent location close to HWY 121 & 75. Easy access to Allen, Fairview, Frisco, Plano, and N Dallas. Less than a mile from McKinney Medical City. Separate living & dining areas. Updates include new GE appliances-Range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer-dyer & A-C. Granite counter tops in kitchen & baths. Stone look tile on wet areas & laminate flooring in all the rooms. Master bedroom on the ground floor with a view to the backyard. Master bath with separate shower & walk-in closet. 2 bedrooms, game room & bath on the second floor. Large backyard with side area & new grass & 6 ft fence.

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

(RLNE4948712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 Dover Drive have any available units?
2936 Dover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2936 Dover Drive have?
Some of 2936 Dover Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 Dover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2936 Dover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 Dover Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2936 Dover Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2936 Dover Drive offer parking?
No, 2936 Dover Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2936 Dover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2936 Dover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 Dover Drive have a pool?
No, 2936 Dover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2936 Dover Drive have accessible units?
No, 2936 Dover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 Dover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2936 Dover Drive has units with dishwashers.

