2936 Dover Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dover Drive - Single family 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Excellent location close to HWY 121 & 75. Easy access to Allen, Fairview, Frisco, Plano, and N Dallas. Less than a mile from McKinney Medical City. Separate living & dining areas. Updates include new GE appliances-Range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer-dyer & A-C. Granite counter tops in kitchen & baths. Stone look tile on wet areas & laminate flooring in all the rooms. Master bedroom on the ground floor with a view to the backyard. Master bath with separate shower & walk-in closet. 2 bedrooms, game room & bath on the second floor. Large backyard with side area & new grass & 6 ft fence.



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.



To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.



(RLNE4948712)