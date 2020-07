Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage game room microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Move-in ready two-story, three bedroom and two + half baths for LEASE in McKinney ISD! Open floorplan living and dining to kitchen is great for entertaining. Extensive porcelain tile floors & newer carpet. All three bedrooms up including huge master suite & flex space-loft-gameroom. Kitchen appliances include range, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator. Incredibly LARGE backyard with plenty space to run around, entertain or just relax. Super convenient to shopping too!