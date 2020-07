Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stonebridge Ranch! A wonderful 3 bedrooms + 2 living areas and an extra room on a HUGE lot! Excellent split floor plan with an eat in kitchen that opens to the family room. Clean and well lighted. Lots of upgrades including SS appliances, plantation shutters and decorative lights. Perfect location close to highways, shopping and dining, and zoned to sought after McKinneyISD. Do not miss this one!