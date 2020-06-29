2921 Meadow Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 + 2 One-Story McKinney Home for Lease in Meadow Glen at El Dorado - Quality David Weekley built home. Fabulous one story with relaxing, private, shaded backyard that includes lush foliage and koi pond. Gorgeous hand-scraped hardwood flooring throughout, even the master closet. Vaulted ceilings. Very open floor plan. Formals feature picture-frame molding and crown molding. Kitchen features pull-out drawers in lower cabinets. Double doors lead to master suite (with crown molding) which captures beautiful backyard views. Oversized garage with workbench area. Incredible location and neighborhood features it's own private shaded playground and park area with creek.



(RLNE4413896)