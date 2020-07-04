2920 Brittany Lane

Amenities

In respect to covid19, social distancing I have stopped showings at this time. I have received multiple applications and will process those first and then will proceed appropriately. In addition the home is being painted and painter has requested to comply with social distancing.

Fantastic floor plan, New Laminate floors, updated light fixtures, complete interior has custom paint, new blinds on all the many windows and beautiful landscaping make this a wonderful place to call home. Spacious and updated with 2 living areas, split bedrooms, tall ceilings & tons of windows. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, cute island, SS gas stove, SS built in microwave, SS dishwasher.