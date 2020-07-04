All apartments in McKinney
/
McKinney, TX
/
2920 Brittany Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:17 AM

2920 Brittany Lane

2920 Brittany Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Brittany Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
In respect to covid19, social distancing I have stopped showings at this time. I have received multiple applications and will process those first and then will proceed appropriately. In addition the home is being painted and painter has requested to comply with social distancing.
Fantastic floor plan, New Laminate floors, updated light fixtures, complete interior has custom paint, new blinds on all the many windows and beautiful landscaping make this a wonderful place to call home. Spacious and updated with 2 living areas, split bedrooms, tall ceilings & tons of windows. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, cute island, SS gas stove, SS built in microwave, SS dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Brittany Lane have any available units?
2920 Brittany Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 Brittany Lane have?
Some of 2920 Brittany Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Brittany Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Brittany Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Brittany Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2920 Brittany Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2920 Brittany Lane offer parking?
No, 2920 Brittany Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2920 Brittany Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Brittany Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Brittany Lane have a pool?
No, 2920 Brittany Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Brittany Lane have accessible units?
No, 2920 Brittany Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Brittany Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 Brittany Lane has units with dishwashers.

