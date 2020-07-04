2917 Dover Drive

Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL. $100 OFF for first 2 Months. Then $1750 per month on 1yr+ Lease agreements. Short Term 6 Months Lease Welcome for a slightly higher rent. A MUST SEE WATER & GREENBELT VIEWS! single story, situated on a greenbelt lot with Pond views! Granite in Kitchen, stainless steel range and microwave, beautiful flooring in Living area and Dining. Open flowing floor plan with a spacious Living Room and a beautiful fireplace and amazing views to the outside park-like setting! Relax in the master suite with bay windows and an en-suite bath complete with dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub and large walk in closet! Split secondary bedrooms are both generously sized! HUGE utility with cabinets.