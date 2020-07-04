All apartments in McKinney
Last updated December 3 2019

2917 Dover Drive

2917 Dover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Dover Drive, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL. $100 OFF for first 2 Months. Then $1750 per month on 1yr+ Lease agreements. Short Term 6 Months Lease Welcome for a slightly higher rent. A MUST SEE WATER & GREENBELT VIEWS! single story, situated on a greenbelt lot with Pond views! Granite in Kitchen, stainless steel range and microwave, beautiful flooring in Living area and Dining. Open flowing floor plan with a spacious Living Room and a beautiful fireplace and amazing views to the outside park-like setting! Relax in the master suite with bay windows and an en-suite bath complete with dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub and large walk in closet! Split secondary bedrooms are both generously sized! HUGE utility with cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Dover Drive have any available units?
2917 Dover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 Dover Drive have?
Some of 2917 Dover Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Dover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Dover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Dover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Dover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2917 Dover Drive offer parking?
No, 2917 Dover Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2917 Dover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Dover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Dover Drive have a pool?
No, 2917 Dover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Dover Drive have accessible units?
No, 2917 Dover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Dover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 Dover Drive has units with dishwashers.

