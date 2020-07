Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets oven

Home Sweet Home! Single story house in McKinney with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and study room, The large eat-in kitchen opens to the family room overlooking the private back yard. The spacious master suite offers a panoramic view of the backyard, dual vanities, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Conveniently located to all 3 schools with easy access to shopping center, collin college Central Park Campus, and High Way 380 and 75.