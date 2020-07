Amenities

Gorgeous One Story Home in Stone Bridge Ranch. 3 Bedrooms, plus a Study and a Second Living Area can be use as a Game Room. High Ceiling and Open Floor Plan. Fresh Paint and New Wood Floor throughout the house. Large Kitchen with black appliances, 42 in cabinets, granite counter top, island and black side-by-side refrigerator. Great value! Don't Miss This One!