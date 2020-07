Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Located in a Cul de sac and it is a very-well-maintained house. NO CARPETS! It has wood floors in bedrooms and tiles in Kitchen. Master bath is updated. Kitchen has SS appliances. It is strategically located minutes from highway 380 and Central Express - 75. To do shopping, grocery, DIY projects or to dine in, you will find: Kroger, Target, Sam's Club, Costco, Home Depot, Chilies, Starbucks, IHOP and much more. Enjoy living in this nice neighborhood.