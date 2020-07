Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Really nice single story home with spacious rooms and large back yard. Kitchen is open to the living area and features pretty wood-look flooring, cute island and glass tile back splash. The large living area features a wood burning fireplace and view of the back yard. The traditional floor plan has an extra large master and formal dining room at front door could serve as office, music room or second living area . One Small dog allow!