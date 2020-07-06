2800 Briargrove Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage game room microwave

Spacious home in north Mckinney, great for a growing family! Boasts a huge living room on the first floor, with game room on the second floor. Master bedroom is downstairs, with jetted tub. Kitchen comes with built-in microwave, refrigerator, island, and large breakfast area. 3 bedrooms upstairs with loft as well. 2 car garage with large driveway. Oversized backyard with patio is ready for year-round enjoyment with kids or pets. Located close to HWY 75, HWY 380, Mckinney North high school, and shopping centers. Mckinney living at its best!