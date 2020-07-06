All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2800 Briargrove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2800 Briargrove Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

2800 Briargrove Lane

2800 Briargrove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2800 Briargrove Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Spacious home in north Mckinney, great for a growing family! Boasts a huge living room on the first floor, with game room on the second floor. Master bedroom is downstairs, with jetted tub. Kitchen comes with built-in microwave, refrigerator, island, and large breakfast area. 3 bedrooms upstairs with loft as well. 2 car garage with large driveway. Oversized backyard with patio is ready for year-round enjoyment with kids or pets. Located close to HWY 75, HWY 380, Mckinney North high school, and shopping centers. Mckinney living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Briargrove Lane have any available units?
2800 Briargrove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Briargrove Lane have?
Some of 2800 Briargrove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Briargrove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Briargrove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Briargrove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 Briargrove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2800 Briargrove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Briargrove Lane offers parking.
Does 2800 Briargrove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Briargrove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Briargrove Lane have a pool?
No, 2800 Briargrove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Briargrove Lane have accessible units?
No, 2800 Briargrove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Briargrove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 Briargrove Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center