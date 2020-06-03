2720 Cypress Point Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully maintained home in Stonebridge Ranch. 4 bedroom home on oversized lot. Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and island. Wallpaper removed in breakfast area and kitchen, freshly painted Sept 18! Master bedroom downstairs includes spacious bath with separate shower and garden tub. 2 living areas, game or media room upstairs. Large backyard with gazebo where you can enjoy a shaded back porch. There is a trail 2 doors down that leads to Wolford Elementary, Evans Middle School and park on the other side of the trees. Amenity center with beach club, tennis courts, pools, volleyball, walking and biking trails, Apex swim center, PS2 indoor sports venue & easy access to 121. Move in today!