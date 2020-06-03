All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 4 2019

2720 Cypress Point Drive

2720 Cypress Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Cypress Point Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautifully maintained home in Stonebridge Ranch. 4 bedroom home on oversized lot. Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and island. Wallpaper removed in breakfast area and kitchen, freshly painted Sept 18! Master bedroom downstairs includes spacious bath with separate shower and garden tub. 2 living areas, game or media room upstairs. Large backyard with gazebo where you can enjoy a shaded back porch. There is a trail 2 doors down that leads to Wolford Elementary, Evans Middle School and park on the other side of the trees. Amenity center with beach club, tennis courts, pools, volleyball, walking and biking trails, Apex swim center, PS2 indoor sports venue & easy access to 121. Move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

