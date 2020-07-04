2720 Cypress Point Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom home on oversized lot. Master bedroom downstairs includes spacious bath with separate shower and garden tub. 2 living areas, kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and island. This home backs to a greenbelt & creek with a gorgeous view of trees. There is a trail 2 doors down that leads to Wolford Elementary, Evans Middle School & a park that are on the other side of the creek. Amenity center with beach club, pools, volleyball, walking and biking trails, Apex swim center, PS2 indoor sports venue & easy access to 121. Enjoy all of the Stonebridge Ranch amenities & highly rated schools.