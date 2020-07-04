All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:14 AM

2720 Cypress Point Drive

2720 Cypress Point Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Cypress Point Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Beautiful 4 bedroom home on oversized lot. Master bedroom downstairs includes spacious bath with separate shower and garden tub. 2 living areas, kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and island. This home backs to a greenbelt & creek with a gorgeous view of trees. There is a trail 2 doors down that leads to Wolford Elementary, Evans Middle School & a park that are on the other side of the creek. Amenity center with beach club, pools, volleyball, walking and biking trails, Apex swim center, PS2 indoor sports venue & easy access to 121. Enjoy all of the Stonebridge Ranch amenities & highly rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Cypress Point Drive have any available units?
2720 Cypress Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 Cypress Point Drive have?
Some of 2720 Cypress Point Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Cypress Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Cypress Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Cypress Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Cypress Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2720 Cypress Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Cypress Point Drive offers parking.
Does 2720 Cypress Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Cypress Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Cypress Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2720 Cypress Point Drive has a pool.
Does 2720 Cypress Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 2720 Cypress Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Cypress Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Cypress Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

