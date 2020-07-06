All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:18 PM

2717 Prairie Creek Drive

2717 Prairie Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Prairie Creek Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A spacious 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in McKinney is move-in ready! Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances with a view of the family room! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=onzEG0TbmQ&env=production
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Prairie Creek Drive have any available units?
2717 Prairie Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Prairie Creek Drive have?
Some of 2717 Prairie Creek Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Prairie Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Prairie Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Prairie Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 Prairie Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2717 Prairie Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Prairie Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2717 Prairie Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Prairie Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Prairie Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2717 Prairie Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Prairie Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2717 Prairie Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Prairie Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Prairie Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

