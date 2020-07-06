2717 Prairie Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A spacious 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in McKinney is move-in ready! Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances with a view of the family room! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=onzEG0TbmQ&env=production

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.