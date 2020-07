Amenities

Spacious, and friendly landlords, and MCKINNEY ISD! Cozy home nestled in the heart of McKinney. Spacious bedrooms and a private master suite. Big backyard with tons of potential.Recently replaces carpet and HVAC! Conveniently located near Collin College, 380 Towne Crossing and all the new shopping dining and entertainment on 380, but tucked away in the neighborhood where your not effected by the hustle and bustle.