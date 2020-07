Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH 4 BEDROOM UPSTAIRS. 2.5 BATH, HARDWOOD FLOOR AND TITLE ALL OVER FIRST FLOOR, STAIRWAY AND HALLWAY UPSTAIRS. BRICK FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN AND NOOK. KITCHEN HAS A LOT OF CABINETS, ISLAND. EXTENDED LARGE COVERED PATIO. STORM DOOR IN FRONT. WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS. CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE TO HWY 75 AND 380.