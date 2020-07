Amenities

Newly painted New Exotic laminate floors no carpet , 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Vistas of El Dorado With multiple living and dining rooms, downstairs master bedroom with on-suite, and 4 large rooms upstairs this home has plenty of space for your family to spread out. Backyard has covered pergola, storage shed and automatic gate to the alley.