2704 Emerald Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious one story home with open floor plan and neutral colors. Tile and wood flooring. Hall bath with furniture style vanity, oil rubbed fixture. Designer window treatments, custom wood grain blinds, light fixtures & fans. Abundant medium stained cabinetry & counter space in light & bright eat in kitchen. Large size bedrooms. Walking distance to school and park. Conveniently accessible to hospital, library, shopping malls, entertainment, restaurants etc. Only minutes from new shopping, restaurants & entertaining at Hardin & 380. Easy access to Hwy 75.