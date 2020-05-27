All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:32 AM

2704 Emerald Lane

2704 Emerald Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Emerald Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Spacious one story home with open floor plan and neutral colors. Tile and wood flooring. Hall bath with furniture style vanity, oil rubbed fixture. Designer window treatments, custom wood grain blinds, light fixtures & fans. Abundant medium stained cabinetry & counter space in light & bright eat in kitchen. Large size bedrooms. Walking distance to school and park. Conveniently accessible to hospital, library, shopping malls, entertainment, restaurants etc. Only minutes from new shopping, restaurants & entertaining at Hardin & 380. Easy access to Hwy 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

