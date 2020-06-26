2648 Dunbar Drive

Amenities

This one is a Stonebridge beauty located on a spacious corner lot! Walk thru and discover the fully rebuilt majestic red oak staircase with iron spindles, vaulted ceilings, & abundance of natural light. This home showcases remodeled & updated kitchen with cabinets, granite counters, designer backsplash, SS appliances, tile flrs, & pendant lights. Master bath boasts granite counters, cabinets, tile flrs, designer sinks, & custom remodeled shower. Upstairs provides plenty of space for rest & relaxation with 3 bedrooms, game room, & spacious media room. Residents enjoy amenities of Stonebridge Ranch including beach club, parks, & jogging trails. Zoned for McKinney ISD