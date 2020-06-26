All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:54 PM

2648 Dunbar Drive

2648 Dunbar Drive
Location

2648 Dunbar Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This one is a Stonebridge beauty located on a spacious corner lot! Walk thru and discover the fully rebuilt majestic red oak staircase with iron spindles, vaulted ceilings, & abundance of natural light. This home showcases remodeled & updated kitchen with cabinets, granite counters, designer backsplash, SS appliances, tile flrs, & pendant lights. Master bath boasts granite counters, cabinets, tile flrs, designer sinks, & custom remodeled shower. Upstairs provides plenty of space for rest & relaxation with 3 bedrooms, game room, & spacious media room. Residents enjoy amenities of Stonebridge Ranch including beach club, parks, & jogging trails. Zoned for McKinney ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 Dunbar Drive have any available units?
2648 Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2648 Dunbar Drive have?
Some of 2648 Dunbar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2648 Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Dunbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Dunbar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2648 Dunbar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2648 Dunbar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2648 Dunbar Drive offers parking.
Does 2648 Dunbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2648 Dunbar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Dunbar Drive have a pool?
No, 2648 Dunbar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2648 Dunbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2648 Dunbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Dunbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2648 Dunbar Drive has units with dishwashers.

