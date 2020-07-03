All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019

2633 Dunbar Drive

2633 Dunbar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2633 Dunbar Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
Need a short term lease? seller willing and flexible! Great value beautiful Stonebridge Ranch, 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, corner lot in cul-de-sac, 2 large living areas, huge kitchen, Corian countertops, eat in kitchen, formal dining, guest room with full bath downstairs, large master with sitting area, large master bath and closet. Split secondary bedrooms, Newer hardwoods downstairs. Large patio and yard. Upstairs AC replaced Aug 2018, Roof 2016, quiet neighborhood, award winning schools. Two pools one a beach club, walking biking trails, playgrounds and more. Washer, Dryer, Frig, Pool Table, Desk and Credenza can be included at 2200 per month.
Desire short term lease or Home Partners lease purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 Dunbar Drive have any available units?
2633 Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 Dunbar Drive have?
Some of 2633 Dunbar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2633 Dunbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 Dunbar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2633 Dunbar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2633 Dunbar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2633 Dunbar Drive offers parking.
Does 2633 Dunbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2633 Dunbar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 Dunbar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2633 Dunbar Drive has a pool.
Does 2633 Dunbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2633 Dunbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 Dunbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 Dunbar Drive has units with dishwashers.

