2633 Dunbar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool pool table garage

Need a short term lease? seller willing and flexible! Great value beautiful Stonebridge Ranch, 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, corner lot in cul-de-sac, 2 large living areas, huge kitchen, Corian countertops, eat in kitchen, formal dining, guest room with full bath downstairs, large master with sitting area, large master bath and closet. Split secondary bedrooms, Newer hardwoods downstairs. Large patio and yard. Upstairs AC replaced Aug 2018, Roof 2016, quiet neighborhood, award winning schools. Two pools one a beach club, walking biking trails, playgrounds and more. Washer, Dryer, Frig, Pool Table, Desk and Credenza can be included at 2200 per month.

Desire short term lease or Home Partners lease purchase.