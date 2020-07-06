2620 Mesa Valley Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit FM 1461 Available 09/15/19 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room. - Property Id: 147371



This is a beautiful single story, 3 bedroom 2 bath has an amazing open floor plan. Features a bonus room and large covered patio to sit back and enjoy the McKinney sunset. This property is just down the street from all the new retail shops and restaurants off of 380. Great community and only walking distance to the neighborhood park. Move in ready with a great location and in McKinney ISD.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147371p

Property Id 147371



(RLNE5097170)