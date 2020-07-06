All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:06 AM

2620 Mesa Valley Dr

2620 Mesa Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Mesa Valley Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit FM 1461 Available 09/15/19 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room. - Property Id: 147371

This is a beautiful single story, 3 bedroom 2 bath has an amazing open floor plan. Features a bonus room and large covered patio to sit back and enjoy the McKinney sunset. This property is just down the street from all the new retail shops and restaurants off of 380. Great community and only walking distance to the neighborhood park. Move in ready with a great location and in McKinney ISD.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147371p
Property Id 147371

(RLNE5097170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Mesa Valley Dr have any available units?
2620 Mesa Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Mesa Valley Dr have?
Some of 2620 Mesa Valley Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Mesa Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Mesa Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Mesa Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 Mesa Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2620 Mesa Valley Dr offer parking?
No, 2620 Mesa Valley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2620 Mesa Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Mesa Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Mesa Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 2620 Mesa Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Mesa Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 2620 Mesa Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Mesa Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Mesa Valley Dr has units with dishwashers.

