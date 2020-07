2620 Caprock Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

COMFORTABLE SINGLE-STORY HOME IN NORTH CENTRAL MCKINNEY. ENTRY OPENS TO LARGE FAMILY ROOM NICELY OPEN TO SPACIOUS KITHCNE AND BREAKFAST NOOK. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AT REAR OF HOME HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND BATH WITH DUAL VANITIES, GARDEN TUB, AND SEPARATE SHOWER. ROOMY SECONDARY BEDROOMS SHARE HALL BATHROOM NEARBY. OPEN BACK PATIO OVERLOOKS LARGE BACK YARD. HOME HAS MATURE TREES & LANDSCAPING AND RECENTLY REPLACED ROOF. CHILDREN ATTEND CAMPUSES OF MCKINNEY ISD THAT ARE ALL NEARBY GRADES K-12 PLUS CENTRAL PARK CAMPUS OF COLLIN COLLEGE. EASY ACCESS TO US HIGHWAYS 75 AND 380 WITH ABUNDANT SHOPPING, NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES, & RESTAURANTS, & HISTORIC DISTRICT OF DOWNTOWN MCKINNEY JUST MINUTES AWAY. COMMUNITY POOL.